CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team took control of the game for good in the second quarter as the Storm beat Hoopeston Area 47-19 on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 18 points for the Storm, who was only up 10-7, but outscored the Cornjerkers 37-12 the rest of the way. Shelby McGee had nine, Macie Russell had eight and Kailey Frischkorn added six.
Payton Armstrong had eight points for the Cornjerkers, while Claire Dixon added five.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 47, Hoopeston Area 19
Hoopeston Area (19) — Brylie Cox 1 0-0 2, Lexie Breymeyer 1 0-0 2, Claire Dixon 2 0-0 5, Bre Crose 1 0-2 2, Klaire Pilcher 0 0-0 0, Payton Armstrong 2 0-0 8, Alexa Bailey 0 0-0 0, Colunga 0 0-0 0, Swartz 0 0-0 0, Torres 0 0-0 0, Coffey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-2 19.
Salt Fork (47) — Macie Russell 4 0-0 8, Karlie Cain 1 0-0 2, Kailey Frischkorn 1 4-4 6, Alexa Jamison 8 2-2 18, Shelby McGee 3 3-6 9, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0 , Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 0 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 2 0-1 4, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-13 47.
Hoopeston;7;2;5;5;—;19
Salt Fork;10;13;14;10;— ;47
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 3 (Armstrong 2, Dixon). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 14, Salt Fork 11. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none.
