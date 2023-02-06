BISMARCK — The Salt Fork girls basketball team continued to roll through the Vermilion Valley Conference as the Storm turned back the challenge from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37-29 on Monday.
Alexa Jamison had 18 points to lead the Storm, while Kendyl Hurt had five and Kendall Cooley, Shelby McGee and Brylie Smith each had four.
Mikayla Cox had 13 points to lead the Blue Devils, who was only down 18-16 at halftime, while Natalie Clapp had seven and Draycee Nelson added five points.
The Storm will travel to Schlarman Academy on Thursday, while the Blue Devils will play Westville on Thursday.
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 37, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29
Salt Fork (37) — Macie Russell 1 0-0 2, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 2 0-0 4, Alexa Jamison 5 6-8 18, Shelby McGee 2 0-0 4, Kendyl Hurt 1 3-3 5, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-11 37.
BHRA (29) — Natalie Clapp 3 1-4 7, Beth McMahon 1 0-0 3, Ava Acton 0 1-2 1, Draycee Nelson 2 1-2 5, Mikayla Cox 4 4-7 13, Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-15 29.
Salt Fork;11;7;10;9;—;37
BHRA;6;10;6;7;— ;29
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Jamison 2); BHRA 2 (McMahon, Cox). Total fouls — Salt Fork 11, BHRA 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
