CATLIN – The Salt Fork Storm hosted No. 4 ranked and top seeded Tuscola in a 1A Regional Final and fell to the Warriors by the score of 51-45.
Tuscola (32-1) took control early behind the rebounding and scoring of Harley Woodard, going from a two-point lead at 6-4 to 17-8 in less than five minutes.
From that point on, Salt Fork (20-8) had to play catchup and while the Storm drew close on several occasions, they could never take the lead.
Woodard scored 13 of her team-high 20 points in an opening quarter that ended 17-10 in favor of her team.
Alexa Jamison tried to match her for the Storm as she scored six of her game-high 23 points in the period, but teammates Macie Russell and Kendyl Hurt were the only other Salt Fork players to score in the span, getting a bucket apiece.
In the second quarter, facing a zone from their hosts, Tuscola stood with the ball just inside half court and waited for the Storm to come after the ball.
They did this every time they faced a zone and used up several minutes of game time standing with the ball in hand.
Once Salt Fork came out on defense, the Warriors attacked and hit a jumper with just over a minute gone in the second period.
Jamison countered with two free throws, but the visitors hit a trey to open a 10-point lead at 22-12.
The hosts responded with a runner from Jamison, a trey from Russell, but once again, the visitors scored three on a lay-up and foul.
The officiating was very tight in the first half and Tuscola had double-bonus free throws from the four-minute mark until halftime, but only converted four out of six.
In the first two periods, Salt Fork was called for 13 fouls while the Warrior picked up eight, but the calls got looser in the second half.
After Hurt made a basket at the 3:22 mark of the second quarter, the visitors made two free throws, got the ball back and stood around for almost two minutes with the half ending 30-21.
Both coaches thought the first half play was the difference in the game with Tuscola coach Tim Kohlbecker saying, “Our rebounding, particularly from Woodard, got us the lead. I think we had five rebounds on one early play before we scored.”
Salt Fork coach Brian Russell pointed out that Tuscola had “a lot of breaks” go their way early and that helped the Warriors take the lead.
After the intermission, the teams began to trade points with Salt Fork closing to within five at 35-30 on a Jamison three-pointer, but the Warriors answered with a three-point play and a trey to go back up 41-33 after three quarters.
Tuscola opened the fourth period with a delay game, using up the clock while looking for lay-ups.
It did nothing for the scoreboard as the first point came with about four minutes gone when Jamison made one of two free throws.
She added another two minutes later, to make the score 41-35 and again Tuscola went into a spread.
The visitors got their first points of the quarter on a pair of free throws with 1:46 left in the game for a 43-35 score and added two more 19 seconds later to lead by ten.
Salt Fork began another run as their defense forced turnovers while their offense saw Jamison and Russell combine to get the margin down to six.
At that point, Kendall Cooley, whose defense had bothered Tuscola all night, fouled out and the visitors took advantage to attack the basket.
That resulted in free throws of which the team made five while the Storm were getting a basket from Brylie Smith and a trey from Jamison to make the final score 51-45.
Kohlbecker said the Warriors wanted to get the ball inside where they had an edge in size, saying that when Salt Fork sagged in to stop it, his team kicked the ball out for open jumpers.
Russell said he was proud of his team, adding, “We were coming back, but we just ran out of time.”
He said it was a battle between two good teams and “We ended on the wrong side.”
Russell saluted his seniors saying they won back-to-back county titles and a three-peat in the conference, and adding, “I’d say that’s a pretty good accomplishment for this group.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.