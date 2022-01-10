CISSNA PARK — The Salt Fork girls basketball team crushed Cissna Park 62-31 on Monday.
Alexa Jamison had 30 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell had 15, Karlie Cain had 13 and Brylie Smith added four points.
The Storm will face Westville on Thursday.
At Cissna Park
Salt Fork 62, Cissna Park 31
Salt Fork (62) — Macie Russell 6 0-0 15, Karlie Cain 5 0-0 13, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 12 6-7 30, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-7 62.
Cissna Park (31) — Edelman 0 0-1 0, Knake 2 1-2 5, King 2 2-4 6, Morrical 4 0-2 8, Maul 1 0-0 2, Karas 0 0-0 0, Stadeli 5 0-3 10. Totals: 14 3-12 31.
Salt Fork;11;23;19;9;—;62
Cissna Park;12;10;2;17;— ;31
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 6 (Russell 3, Cain 3). Total fouls — Salt Fork 13, Cissna Park 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
