GEORGETOWN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team took a 30-13 halftime lead and did not let up as it beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52-24 on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 23 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell had 14 and Karlie Cain added 11.
Sydney Spesard had 11 points for the Buffaloes, while Addie Spesard had seven and Bailee Whittaker added four.
At Georgetown
Salt Fork 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 24
Salt Fork (52) — Macie Russell 7 0-1 14, Karlie Cain 5 1-2 11, Kailey Frischkorn 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 8 7-9 23, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filiscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 1 0-0 2, Zuzu Abudayya 0 0-0 0, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-12 52.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (24) — Kendall Roberts 0 2-2 2, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-1 0, Sydney Spesard 4 3-6 11, Addie Spesard 3 1-3 7, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 6-12 24.
Salt Fork;17;13;10;12;—;52
Geo-RF;6;7;6;5;— ;24
Total fouls — Salt Fork 13, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
