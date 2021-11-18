DONOVAN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team jumped out to a 38-17 halftime lead enroute to a 56-38 win over Donovan on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 28 points to lead the Storm, while Karlie Cain had 14 points and Macie Russell added eight points.
The Storm will host Seeger on Saturday.
At Donovan
Salt Fork 56, Donovan 38
Salt Fork (56) — Macie Russell 4 0-0 8, Karlie Cain 5 1-2 14, Alexa Jamison 13 2-2 28, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filiscky 1 0-0 2, Brylie Smith 1 0-0 2, ZuZu Abudayaa 0 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 3-4 56.
Donovan (38) — Lopez 2 0-0 5, Sakois 0 0-0 0, Miller 3 0-2 6, Menard 0 0-0 0, Sherman 0 0-0 0, DeYoung 2 2-4 6, Laread 8 3-4 19, Bouajean 0-0 0, Meff 1 0-0 2, Coats 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-10 38.
Salt Fork;16;22;11;7;—;56
Donovan;7;10;8;13;—;38
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 3 (Cain 3); Donovan 1 (Lopez). Total fouls — Salt Fork 13, Donovan 5. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.