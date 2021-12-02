CATLIN — Alexa Jamison had 25 points as the Salt Fork girls basketball team beat Arcola 43-29 on Thursday.
Karlie Cain had seven points for the Storm, while Brylie Smith had four and Macie Russell added three.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 43, Arcola 29
Arcola (29) — Moore 1 1-4 3, Hopkins 1 3-5 5, J. Kessler 2 3-4 9, Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-3 0, A. Kessler 1 0-0 2, Vazquez 0 0-0 0, Sisk 1 2-2 4, Warren 1 4-6 6, Simpson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 13-24 29.
Salt Fork (43) — Macie Russell 0 3-6 3, Karlie Cain 3 0-2 7, Kailey Frischkorn 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 7 10-12 25, Shelby Moore 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 13-20 43.
Arcola;11;6;10;2;—;29
Salt Fork;13;8;4;18;—;43
3-point field goals — Arcola 2(J. Kessler 2); Salt Fork 2 (Cain, Jamison). Total fouls — Arcola 19, Salt Fork 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
