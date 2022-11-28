CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team cruised to a 54-20 win over Urbana University High on Monday.
Alexa Jamison had 22 points for the Storm, who had 10 players score a basket, while Macie Russell had 10 and Karlie Cain, Bracie Hird and Shelby McGee each had four points.
The Storm will play Arcola on Thursday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 54, Urbana University 20
Urbana University (20) — Emma Murawski 1 1-4 3, Mikayla Blanke 4 4-7 12, Jane McCumber 0 0-0 0, Chizara Oreyemer 1 0-0 2, Annalise Williams 0 0-0 0, Xenia Menguia 0 1-2 1, Gabby Menguia 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 6-13 20.
Salt Fork (54) — Macie Russell 5 0-0 10, Karlie cain 2 0-0 4, Brycie Hird 1 0-0 2, Kendall Cooley 1 0-0 2, Bracie Hird 2 0-0 4, Alexa Jamison 10 2-2 22, Shelby McGee 2 0-0 4, Payton Cox 0 0-0 0, Karli McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 0 0-0 0, Madison Tucker 0 0-0 0, Sailor Pacot 1 0-0 2, Brianna Filscky 1 0-0 2, Brylie Smith 1 0-0 2, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2-2 54.
Urbana U.;6;2;0;12;—; 20
Salt Fork;24;18;10;2;— ;54
Total fouls — Urbana University 1, Salt Fork 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.