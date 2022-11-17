CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team started the season in style on Thursday with a 50-13 win over Donovan.
Alexa Jamison had 27 points for the Storm, who had a 30-9 halftime lead, while Macie Russell had eight points, Karlie Cain had five and Shelby McGee and Brylie Smith each had four points.
The Storm will take on Seeger on Saturday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 50, Donovan 13
Donovan (13) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Sirois 1 0-2 3, Kunsch 0 0-1 0, Walters 0 3-6 3, Whitson 0 0-0 0, DeYoung 0 0-0 0, Lareau 2 2-2 7, Sykes 0 0-0 0, Minard 0 0-0 0, Stevenson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 5-11 13.
Salt Fork (50) — Macie Russell 3 2-4 8, Karlie Cain 2 1-2 5, Brycie Hird 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 0 0-0 0, Bracie Hird 0 2-4 2, Alexa Jamison 11 5-5 27, Shelby McGee 2 0-0 4, Payton Cox 0 0-0 0, Karli McGee 0 0-0 0, Madison Tucker 0 0-0 0, Sailor Pacot 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Zuzu Abadayya 0 0-0 0, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 12-18 72.
Donovan;8;1;2;2;—;13
Salt Fork;10;20;19;1;— ;50
3-point field goals — Donovan 2 (Sirois, Lareau). Total fouls — Donovan 9, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — Cooley. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.