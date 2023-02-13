CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team left no doubt in its IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal against Armstrong-Potomac on Monday, getting a 47-19 win.
Alexa Jamison had 30 points for the Storm, who had a 24-13 halftime lead, while Brylie Smith had eight points.
Kyla Bullington had 15 points for the Trojans.
The Storm will now face Tuscola in the regional championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 47, Armstrong-Potomac 19
Armstrong-Potomac (19) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 5 5-9 15, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 0 0-1 0, Makenna Ackerman 1 0-0 2, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 5-10 19.
Salt Fork (47) — Macie Russell 0 2-2 2, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 0 1-2 1, Bracie Hird 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 10 9-10 30, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Karlie McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 1 0-2 2, Sailor Pacot 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filiscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 4 0-0 8, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Payton Cox 0 0-0 0, Zuzu Abudayya 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-16 47.
A-P;3;10;2;4;—;19
Salt Fork;14;10;15;8;— ;47
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Jamison). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 10, Salt Fork 12. Fouled out — Jameson. Technical fouls — none.
