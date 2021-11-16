PARIS — Glennie Watson has been around Danville basketball for years, but Monday was his first as the head coach for girls basketball program.
The Paris Lady Tigers didn’t take it easy on the Lady Vikings as Paris opened the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament with a 65-20 triumph over Danville.
“Yes, it was tough start,’’ said Watson. “We have a number of areas that we need to address.’’
For Watson, the problems started on the defensive end as the Tigers (1-0) scored 18 first-quarter points on 6-of-14 shooting (42.8 percent).
But, it was the third quarter when Paris guard Katelyn Littleton scored 14 of her game-high 25 points, knocking down 5-of-6 shots including four straight from 3-point range.
“A lot of it was a lack of communication,’’ Watson said. “We have been trying to address that since this summer and definitely since practice started. You have to communicate to be a good defensive team and we are not there yet.’’
And it wasn’t just one part of the Lady Vikings defense that concerned Watson.
“We didn’t have good ball pressure. We were in the right position to play good helpside defense, where we could slide over, help and recover,’’ he said. “And then there is the communication part of defense. We were not calling out screens or communicating when we were going to switch.
“We must do a better job on the defensive end if we are going to be successful.’’
Danville’s issues on the defensive end were compounded by its 27 turnovers — 20 of them in the first half.
“That happens when we don’t play with patience and poise,’’ Watson said. “We didn’t understand time and score. Instead of going with a dribble retreat and passing out of the trap, we were trying to dribble through two and three defenders at one time.’’
Admittedly, this was Danville’s first game without all-state guard Erin Houpt, who is a freshman at Mercer University in Georgia this season, but the Lady Vikings did return four players with varsity experience including a pair of players in Nau’Tika Conaway and Tharija Rose, who are third-year starters.
“Leadership has been tough for us,’’ Watson said. “We are still waiting for some people to step up and take on the leadership roles.
“We are just not there yet.’’
Watson noted this was just the first game.
“We still have two or three more games this week,’’ he said. “Unfortunately, we play again (tonight) against Charleston, but after that, we will get back at in practice and we will work on our inefficiencies.’’
Danville plays Charleston at 7 p.m. tonight in its second and final game of pool play. The Lady Vikings will play again on Saturday against an opponent from the other pool, which consists of Champaign Central, Rantoul and Terre Haute North.
Conaway was the leading score for Danville with 8 points — all of them coming at the free-throw line, while freshman Soriah Gouard had five points for the Lady Vikings.
