FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team jumped out to a big lead and was able to beat Schlarman Academy 67-17 on Monday.
Addie Wright had 21 points to lead the Comets, who had a 48-4 halftime lead, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had 12, Kali Tison had nine and Cherokee Hanner added eight points.
Izzy Bogen led the Hilltoppers with 10 points.
The Comets will next play on Feb. 13, when they will play Iroquois West in an IHSA Class 2A regional at Momence. The Hilltoppers will play Salt Fork on Thursday.
At Fithian
Oakwood 67, Schlarman Academy 17
Schlarman (17) — Ruthie Underwood 0 0-0 0, Devyn Grose 0 0-0 0, Izzy Bogen 3 4-6 10, Deana Linares 1 0-0 2, Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Emma Osterbur 0 0-0 0, Madison Watson 1 0-0 2, Emma Myers 1 0-2 3, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-8 17.
Oakwood (67) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 6 0-0 12, Bella Bradford 0 2-2 2, Sam Dunavan 1 1-2 3, Kalie Tison 4 1-2 9, Addie Wright 7 7-7 21, Cherokee Hanner 4 0-0 8, Mady Nicoson 2 0-0 4, Gracie Hanner 0 2-4 2, Caydence Vermillion 2 0-0 4, Helania Farley 0 0-0 0, Mayci Martin 1 0-2 2, Brynlie Wait 0 0-0 0, Hannah Glass 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 13-17 67.
Schlarman;2;4;11;0;— ;17
Oakwood;26;22;14;5;— ;67
3-point field goals — Schlarman 1 (Myers). Total fouls — Schlarman 14, Oakwood 11. Fouled out — Linares. Technical fouls — none.
