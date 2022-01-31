FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team defeated Iroquois West 54-25 on Monday.
Ashlynn Pinnick had 19 points for the Comets, while Addie Wright and Jaydah Arrowsmith each had 10 and Karsen Rupp added nine.
The Comets are scheduled to play Salt Fork on Thursday.
At Fithian
Oakwood 54, Iroquois West 25
Iroquois West (25) — Adelynn Scharp 0 0-0 0, Ella Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Shea Small 4 0-0 11, Destiny Thomas 2 0-0 4, Hayley McCann 2 0-0 4, Chelsey Medina 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Cote 0 1-2 1, Kynnedi Kanosky 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Wagner 0 0-0 0, Kaylen Cote 0 0-0 0, Ilyana Nambo 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Clark 0 0-0 0, McKinley Tilstra 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 1-4 25.
Oakwood (54) — Karsen Rupp 1 7-8 9, Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 2-7 10, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 2-4 4, Addie Wright 3 4-6 10, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 5 9-10 19, Cherokee Hanner 1 0-2 2, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 24-36 54.
Iroquois West;7;5;4;9;—;25
Oakwood;6;17;15;16;— ;54
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 4 (Small 3, Nambo). Total fouls — Iroquois West 24, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — Small, Nambo. Technical fouls — none.
