FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team went to 2-0 at the McDonald's Comet Classic with a 53-25 over Casey-Westfield on Monday.
Addie Wright had 18 points for the Comets, who had a 21-14 halftime lead, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had 15 points, Bella Bradford had seven and Kalie Tison added six.
The Comets will take on Tri-County on Wednesday.
At Fithian
Oakwood 53, Casey-Westfield 25
Casey-Westfield (25) — Jean 0 0-0 0, Clark 2 0-0 4, Towles 1 2-2 4, Self 0 2-2 2, Fuller 0 0-0 0, Eckerty 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-0 3, Cribelar 2 2-2 6, Seaton 0 0-0 0, Ring 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 6-6 25.
Oakwood (53) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 6-10 15, Bella Bradford 3 1-2 7, Nikita Taylor 1 1-4 3, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 3 0-0 6, Addie Wright 9 0-0 18, Cherokee Hanner 1 2-6 4, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-22 53.
C-W;8;6;11;0;—;25
Oakwood;11;10;19;13;— ;53
3-point field goals — Casey-Westfield 1 (Moore); Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith). Total fouls — Casey-Westfield 15, Oakwood 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
