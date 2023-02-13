MOMENCE — The Oakwood girls basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Iroquois West 49-46 in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had 24 points for the Comets, including 10 of those points in the fourth quarter, while Addie Wright had 13 points, Caydence Vermillion had six and Cherokee Hanner added four points.
The Comets will face Kankakee Bishop MacNamara for the regional title on Thursday at 7 p.m.
At Momence
Oakwood 49, Iroquois West 46
Oakwood (49) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 8 4-7 24, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 5 3-3 13, Cherokee Hanner 2 0-1 4, Caydence Vermillion 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 7-11 49.
Iroquois West (46) — Kanosky 1 0-0 2, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Nambe 7 2-2 20, Small 6 2-2 19, Clark 0 1-2 1, Rodrigues 1 0-0 2, Tammen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 506 46.
Oakwood;13;11;12;13;—;49
Iroquois West;19;14;3;8;— ;46
3-point field goals — Oakwood 6 (Arrowsmith 4, Vermillion 2); Iroquois West 9 (Small 5, Nambe 4). Total fouls — Oakwood 8, Iroquois West 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
