FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team hit double figures for each quarter as the Comets beat Rantoul 50-21 on Thursday.
Addie Wright had 16 points for the Comets, who had a 29-15 lead at halftime, while Nikita Taylor had 11 points, Jaydah Arrowsmith had 10 and Cherokee Hanner added six points.
The Comets will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.
At Fithian
Oakwood 50, Rantoul 21
Rantoul (21) — Williams 0 2-2 2, Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Roger 3 2-4 8, Poker 2 0-0 4, Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Roseman 1 0-1 2, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Betencourt 2 0-0 5, Emery 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-7 21.
Oakwood (50) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 3 2-4 10, Bella Bradford 0 2-7 2, Nikita Taylor 4 3-5 11, Sam Dunavan 1 0-0 2, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 5 6-8 16, Cherokee Hanner 1 4-14 6, Mady Nicoson 1 1-2 3, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 18-30 50.
Rantoul;6;9;4;2;—;21
Oakwood;10;19;11;10;— ;50
3-point field goals — Rantoul 1 (Betencourt); Oakwood 2 (Arrowsmith 2). Total fouls — Rantoul 24, Oakwood 11. Fouled out — Williams, Vermillion, Tison. Technical fouls — none.
