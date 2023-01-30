GILMAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team was able to cruise to a 51-30 win over Iroquois West on Monday.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had 19 points to lead the Comets, who had a 28-15 halftime lead, while Addie Wright had 16 and Cherokee Hanner added five.
The Comets will play Salt Fork on Thursday.
At Gilman
Oakwood 51, Iroquois West 30
Oakwood (51) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 9 1-4 19, Bella Bradford 2 0-0 4, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 1-3 3, Addie Wright 7 2-3 16, Cherokee Hanner 2 1-6 5, Mady Nicoson 1 0-0 2, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Rylee Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-16 51.
Iroquois West (30) — Kraft 1 0-0 2, Kanosky 1 2-2 5, Wagner 0 0-0 , Rhodes 3 0-0 6, Nambo 3 1-1 8, Small 2 2-2 7, Clark 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Tammen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-5 30.
Oakwood;13;15;15;8;—;51
Iroquois West;6;9;5;10 ;— ;30
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 3 (Kanosky, Nambo, Small). Total fouls — Oakwood 10, Iroquois West 17. Fouled out — Nambo. Technical fouls — none.
