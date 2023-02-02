CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team was able to shake off an early challenge from Oakwood to get a 46-32 win on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 30 points to lead the Storm, who was only up 11-10 after the first quarter, while Shelby McGee had eight and Macie Russell and Kendyl Hurt each had four points.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had 10 points to lead the Comets, while Addie Wright had seven, Kalie Tison had five points and Cherokee Hanner added four.
The Storm will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday, while the Comets will face Schlarman Academy on Monday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 46, Oakwood 32
Oakwood (32) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 5 0-0 10, Bella Bradford 1 1-2 3, Sam Dunavan 1 0-0 2, Kalie Tison 2 1-4 5, Addie Wright 2 1-2 6, Cherokee Hanner 2 0-0 4, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Brynlie Wait 0 0-0 0, Rylee Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3-8 32.
Salt Fork (46) — Macie Russell 2 0-2 4, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 0 0-0 0, Bracie Hird 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 11 3-4 30, Shelby McGee 4 0-2 8, Kendyl Hurt 2 0-0 4, Sailor Pacot 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filiscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 0 0-0 0, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0, Payton Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-8 46.
Oakwood;10;3;11;8;—;32
Salt Fork;11;15;13;7;— ;46
3-point field goals — Oakwood 1 (Wright); Salt Fork 5 (Jamison 5). Total fouls — Oakwood 7, Salt Fork 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.