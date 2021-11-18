FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team fought hard with St. Thomas More, but the Comets lost to the Sabers 44-37 on Thursday.
Ashlynn Pinnick and Addie Wright each had 15 points for the Comets, while Jayda Arrowsmith had four points.
The Comets will start play in the McDonald's Comet Classic on Saturday against Martinsville.
At Fithian
St. Thomas More 44, Oakwood 37
St. Thomas More (44) — Emma Devocelle 5 1-9 14, Ava Dickenson 2 1-4 5, Rvari Quarnstrom 5 5-7 17, Maddie Swisher 0 0-2 0, Emily Herges 2 0-0 4, Ashley Wells 1 0-0 2, Grace Dimoke 1 0-0 2, Kristina Maloney 0 0-0 0, Paige Stark 0 0-0 0, Maddy Staab 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-22 44.
Oakwood (37) — Nikita Taylor 0 1-2 1, Jaydah Arrowsmith 1 1-2 4, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 6 3-6 15, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 5 3-7 15. Totals: 13 8-17 37.
STM;12;4;18;10;—;44
Oakwood;9;9;14;5;—;37
3-point field goals — St. Thomas More 5 (Devocelle 3, Quarnstrom 2); Oakwood 3 (Pinnick 2, Arrowsmith). Total fouls — St. Thomas More 13, Oakwood 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
