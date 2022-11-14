FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team got off to a slow start in their 45-31 loss on Monday to Arcola in the Comets' first game of the season.
The Comets were down 17-2 after the first quarter and 24-8 at halftime, but actually outscored Arcola 23-21 in the second half.
Addie Wright had 16 points for the Comets, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had six and Mady Nicoson added four.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Fithian
Arcola 45, Oakwood 31
Arcola (45) — Vega 1 0-0 2, Hopkins 1 4-4 7, Kessler 2 3-8 7, Moore 1 2-6 5, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Condarco 1 0-1 2, Vazquez 0 0-0 0, Sisk 7 2-3 16, Leal 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 13-24 45.
Oakwood (31) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 3 0-2 6, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Nikita Taylor 0 0-2 0, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 7 2-4 16, Cherokee Hanner 0 1-2 1, Caydence Vermillion 1 0-0 2, Mady Nicoson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 3-10 31.
Arcola;17;7;8;13;—;45
Oakwood;2;6;12;11;— ;31
3-point field goals — Arcola 2 (Hopkins, Moore). Total fouls — Arcola 16, Oakwood 17. Fouled out — Tison. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.