MOMENCE — The Oakwood girls basketball team's season ended on Thursday with a 50-14 loss to Kankakee Bishop MacNamara in an IHSA Class 2A regional championship.
Jaydah Arrowsmith and Addie Wright each had four points for the Comets, while Bella Bradford, Cherokee Hanner and Caydence Vermillion each added two points.
Also in IHSA Class 2A, Hoopeston Area lost to St. Joseph-Ogden 47-26.
At Momence
Kankakee Bishop MacNamara 50, Oakwood 14
Bishop Mac (50) — Smith 1 1-2 3, Prairie 5 0-0 11, Davis 2 2-2 10, Nugent 0 0-0 0, Kuntz 1 1-2 3, Lade 3 0-0 6, Strahan 3 0-0 6, Langiller 0 2-2 2, Brown 2 1-2 5. Totals: 18 9-12 50.
Oakwood (14) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 0-0 4, Bella Bradford 0 2-2 2, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 2 0-0 4, Cherokee Hanner 1 0-0 2, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 1 0-0 2, Rylee Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-2 14.
Bishop Mac;13;14;15;8;—;50
Oakwood;2;4;6;2;— ;14
3-point field goals — Bishop Mac 2 (Prairie, Davis). Total fouls — Bishop Mac 9, Oakwood 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
