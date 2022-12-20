FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team took the lead early and hung on for a 38-30 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday.
Nikita Taylor had nine points to lead the Comets, who had a 23-12 halftime lead, while Addie Wright had eight, Kalie Tison had seven and Jaydah Arrowsmith had six.
At Fithian
Oakwood 38, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30
PBL (30) — Uden 0 0-0 0, Eyre 0 0-0 0, Luebchow 2 0-0 5, Johnson 0 6-8 6, Graham 0 0-0 0, Guoben 0 0-0 0, Busboom 1 0-0 2, Robidoux 7 0-0 17. Totals: 10 6-8 30.
Oakwood (38) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 3 0-1 6, Bella Bradford 2 0-0 4, Nikita Taylor 4 1-2 9, Kalie Tison 3 1-3 7, Addie Wright 3 2-2 8, Cherokee Hanner 1 0-0 2, Caydence Vermillion 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4-8 38.
PBL;7;5;12;6;—;30
Oakwood;13;10;10;5;— ;38
3-point field goals — PBL 4 (Robidoux 3, Luebchow). Total fouls — PBL 13, Oakwood 10. Fouled out — Johnson. Technical fouls — none.
