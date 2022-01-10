FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team had the lead all game but held on for a 51-48 win over Milford on Monday.
Addie Wright had 25 points for the Comets, while Ashlynn Pinnick had 11 points, Kalie Tison ahd seven and Karsen Rupp and Jaydah Arrowsmith each added four points.
Anna Hagan had 18 points for the Bearcats, while Hunter Mowrey had 12, Emmaleah Marshino had nine, Anna McEwen had five and Brynlee Wright added four.
At Fithian
Salt Fork 51, Milford 48
Milford (48) — Jossalin Lavicka 0 0-0 0, Emmaleah Marshino 3 1-2 9, Cadence Schaubert 0 0-0 0, Anna Hagan 5 5-7 18, Anna McEwen 2 1-2 5, Brynlee Wright 2 0-1 4, Tiffany Schroeder 0 0-0 0, Hunter Mowrey 4 4-4 12. Totals: 16 11-16 48.
Salt Fork (51) — Karsen Rupp 2 0-3 4, Nikita Taylor 0 0-2 0, Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 0-3 4, Kalie Tison 3 1-6 7, Addie Wright 10 5-25 25, Ashlynn Pinnick 5 1-2 11 Totals: 22 7-28 51.
Milford;7;8;19;15;—;48
Salt Fork;11;17;14;9;— ;72
3-point field goals — Milford 5 (Hagan 3, Marshino 2). Total fouls — Milford 22, Salt Fork 15. Fouled out — Mowrey, Wright. Technical fouls — none.
