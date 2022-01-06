FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team's offense was on point in the first half against Chrisman as the Comets beat the Cardinals 52-13 on Thursday.
Ashlynn Pinnick had 19 points for Oakwood, who had a 36-5 halftime lead, while Addie Wright had 18, Karsen Rupp had six and Kalie Tison added four.
Makenzie Mitchell led the Cardinals with three points.
The Comets will host Milford on Monday, while the Cardinals will play Schlarman Academy on Jan. 13.
At Fithian
Oakwood 52, Chrisman 13
Chrisman (13) — Alivia Brinkley 1 0-0 2, Kendall Tevebaugh 1 0-0 2, Sophia Biddle 0 0-1 0, Kendl Lemmon 0 2-6 2, Sabrina Boyer 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Phipps 1 0-1 2, Sara Goss 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-10 13.
Oakwood (52) — Karsen Rupp 3 0-0 6, Nikita Taylor 0 2-2 2, Jaydah Arrowsmith 0 1-2 1, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 2 0-0 4, Addie Wright 9 0-4 18, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 8 3-6 19, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 8-16 52.
Chrisman;3;2;4;4;—;13
Oakwood;13;22;12;4;— ;52
Total fouls — Chrisman 12, Oakwood 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
