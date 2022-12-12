FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team had a slow start and could not keep up as the Comets lost to Watseka 42-25 on Monday.
Addie Wright had eight points for Oakwood, who was down 24-9 at halftime, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had seven and Nikita Taylor added six.
The Comets will try to regroup on Thursday, when they host Hoopeston Area.
At Fithian
Watseka 42, Oakwood 25
Watseka (42) — Christa Holohan 0 0-2 0, Brianna Denault 2 0-2 4, Becca Benoit 4 0-0 8, Kaylie Lange 0 0-0 0, Ava Swartz 5 2-2 16, Jasmine Essington 4 0-2 8, Lauren Tegtmeyer 0 0-0 0, Megan Martin 2 0-0 6, Elizabeth Wittenborn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 2-8 42.
Oakwood (25) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 3 0-0 7, Bella Bradford 1 0-1 2, Nikita Taylor 2 2-5 6, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 4 0-0 8, Cherokee Hanner 0 0-0 0, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-6 25.
Watseka;20;4;11;7;—;42
Oakwood;2;7;6;10;— ;25
3-point field goals — Watseka 4 (Swartz 4); Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith). Total fouls — Watseka 11m Oakwood 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
