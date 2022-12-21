FITHIAN — In a game that was moved from Thursday, the Oakwood girls basketball team hosted St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday.
The Comets could not deal with the offense from the Spartans and lost 56-23.
Addie Wright had eight points to lead the Comets, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had six and Cherokee Hanner added four.
At Fithian
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Oakwood 23
St. Joseph-Ogden (56) — Sammy Uden 1 0-0 3, Addi Seggebruch 4 1-2 10, Olivia Baltzell 0 0-0 0, Katie Ericksen 0 0-0 0, Addison Frick 7 2-2 20, Taylor Hug 2 0-0 6, Katlyn Baker 2 0-0 5, Addie Brooks 1 0-0 3, Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Sara Kearney 0 0-0 0, Addy Martinie 2 1-2 5, Ellie Ward 1 0-0 2. Totals:21 4-6 56.
Oakwood (23) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 1-4 6, Bella Bradford 1 0-0 2, Nikita Taylor 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 1-1 3, Addie Wright 4 0-2 8, Cherokee Hanner 2 0-0 4, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-7 23.
SJO;15;10;11;20;—;56
Oakwood;8;4;4;7;— ;23
3-point field goals — SJO 11 (Frick 5, Hug 2, Uden, Seggebruch, Baker, Brooks); Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith). Total fouls — SJO 12, Oakwood5. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none.
