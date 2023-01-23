FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team had a slow start and it cost the Comets in a 66-46 loss to Cissna Park.
Addie Wright had 26 points to lead the Comets, who were down 17-5 in the first quarter, while Cherokee Hanner had eight points, Jaydah Arrowsmith had six points and Caydence Vermillion added four.
The Comets will face Oakwood on Thursday.
At Fithian
Cissna Park 66, Oakwood 46
Cissna Park (66) — Lucht 5 2-2 16, Edelman 1 0-1 3, Knake 11 2-3 28, King 2 0-0 4, Sinn 0 0-0 0, Duis 4 1-3 9, Maul 1 1-2 3, Newlcomm 1 0-0 3, Stadeli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 6-11 66.
Oakwood (46) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 1-2 6, Bella Bradford 1 0-0 2, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 9 8-12 26, Cherokee Hanner 3 2-4 8, Caydence Vermillion 1 2-2 4, Rylee Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 13-20 46.
Cissna Park;17;17;11;21;—; 68
Oakwood;5;10;19;12 ;— ;46
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 8 (Knake 4, Lucht 2, Edelman, Newlcomm); Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith). Total fouls — Cissna Park 18, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.