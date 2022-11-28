ARTHUR — The Oakwood girls basketball team hit the road on Monday and lost to Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 38-31.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had 14 points for the Comets, who was up 16-11 at halftime, while Nikita Taylor had 11 and Addie Wright added four.
The Comets will host Rantoul on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Arthur
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 38, Oakwood 31
Oakwood (31) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 5 1-3 14, Bella Bradford 0 1-2 1, Nikita Taylor 5 1-2 11, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 2 0-0 4, Cherokee Hanner 0 1-2 1, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-9 31.
ALAH (38) — M. Condill 1 0-0 2, C. Condill 4 3-3 11, Yeakel 0 0-0 0, Seal 5 3-5 13, Beachy 10 0-0 3, Rohacs 1 0-1 2, Herchberger 0 0-0 0, Otto 3 1-2 7, Hutchcraft 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-11 38.
Oakwood;8;8;9;6;—;31
ALAH;8;3;12;15;— ;38
3-point field goals — Oakwood 3 (Arrowsmith 3); ALAH 1 (Beachy). Total fouls — Oakwood 13, ALAH 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
