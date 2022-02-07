DANVILLE — The Oakwood girls basketball team got past Schlarman Academy 57-5 on Monday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Ashlynn Pinnick had 17 points for the Comets, while Addie Wright had 13, Jaydah Arrowsmith had 10 and Cherokee Hanner added six.
Avery Kelsey and Makayla Blurton each had two for the Hilltoppers.
Oakwood will start regional play on Monday against either Westville or Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week, while Schlarman will play Hoopeston Area Tuesday.
At Danville
Oakwood 57, Schlarman Academy 5
Oakwood (57) — Karsen Rupp 1 0-0 2, Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 1-2 10, Bella Bradford 2 0-0 4, Kalie Tison 1 2-4 4, Addie Wright 5 2-2 13, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 7 3-6 17, Sam Dunavan 0 1-2 1, Cherokee Hanner 3 0-1 6. Totals: 23 9-17 57.
Schlarman (5) — Mia Martinez 0 1-2 1, Avery Kelsey 1 0-0 2, Madison Belton 0 0-0 0, Emari Osaze 0 0-0 0, Makayla Blurton 1 0-0 2, Madi Watson 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Madi Bruens 0 0-0 0, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 1-2 5.
Oakwood;23;13;18;3;—;57
Schlarman;0;2;1;2;—;5
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Arrowsmith, Wright). Total fouls — Oakwood 5, Schlarman 13. Fouled out — None Technical fouls — none.
