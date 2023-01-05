CHRISMAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team started fast as the Comets beat Chrisman 50-13 on Thursday.
Addie Wright had 12 points for the Comets, who was up 21-0 after the first quarter, while Nikita Taylor and Jaydah Arrowsmith each had eight points, Cherokee Hanner had six points and Kalie Tison added five points.
Jaidyn Alexander had four points to lead the Cardinals, while Olivia Radke added three.
The Comets will face Milford on Monday.
At Chrisman
Oakwood 50, Chrisman 13
Oakwood (50) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 0-0 8, Bella Bradford 1 2-4 4, Nikita Taylor 3 2-4 8, Sam Dunavan 0 1-2 1, Kalie Tison 2 1-2 5, Addie Wright 5 2-5 12, Cherokee Hanner 2 2-4 6, Mady Nicoson 1 0-0 2, Gracie Hanner 0 2-2 2, Caydence Vermillion 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 12-23 50.
Chrisman (13) — Taylor Jones 0 0-0 0, Whitnie Haton 1 0-0 2, Jaidyn Alexander 1 2-4 4, Olivia Radke 1 0-0 3, Bailey Pressor 1 0-0 2, Sabrina Boyer 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Mitchell 10-2 2, Addison Phipps 0 0-0 0, Adaelyn Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-6 13.
Oakwood;21;13;11;5;—;50
Chrisman;0;4;7;2;— ;13
3-point field goals — Chrisman 1 (Radke). Total fouls — Oakwood 10, Chrisman 15. Fouled out — Mitchell. Technical fouls — none.
