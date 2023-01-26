FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team pulled away from Westville in the second quarter and would go on to win 46-33 on Thursday.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had 16 points to lead the Comets, who was only up 9-6 after the first quarter but outscored the Tigers 15-7 in the second quarter, while Addie Wright had 15 and Cherokee Hanner added five points.
Lydia Gondzur had 13 points to lead the Tigers, while Aubrie Jenkins had eight and Lani Gondzur added five points.
The Comets will play Iroquois West on Monday, while the Tigers will take on Chrisman on Monday.
At Fithian
Oakwood 46, Westville 33
Westville (33) — Lani Gondzur 2 1-2 5, Lydia Gondzur 4 5-5 13, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0, McKynze Carico 1 0-0 2, Lainey Wichtowski 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 0 1-2 1, Maddie Appl 1 1-2 3, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 0 1-2 1, Aubrie Jenkins 4 0-1 8, Madison Duke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-14 33.
Oakwood (46) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 7 1-2 16, Bella Bradford 1 0-0 2, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 7 1-4 15, Cherokee Hanner 2 0-1 5, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 1 0-0 2, Caydence Vermillion 1 0-0 2, Brynlie Wait 1 0-0 2, Rylee Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-6 46.
Westville;6;7;7;13;—;33
Oakwood;9;15;14;8;— ;46
3-point field goals — Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith). Total fouls — Westville 7, Oakwood 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.