GEORGETOWN — The Oakwood girls basketball team got a good warmup for the Vermilion County Tournament on Thursday with a 65-30 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Karsen Rupp had 22 points to lead the Comets, while Ali Reed had 12, Addie Wright had 10, Jaydan Arrowsmith had eight and Kalie Tison added seven points.
Kendall Roberts had 11 points for the Buffaloes, while Sydney Spesard had seven and Ally Cobble added six points.
Both teams will play each other again on Saturday to start the Vermilion County Tournament.
At Georgetown
Oakwood 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 30
Oakwood (65) — Karsen Rupp 11 0-0 22, Nikita Taylor 1 0-0 2, Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 0-2 8, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 3 0-0 7, Addie Wright 5 0-2 10, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 5 2-4 12, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 2-8 65.
Geo-RF (30) — Kendall Roberts 3 3-5 11, J'Lynn Watlz 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-1 0, Sydney Spesard 3 1-2 7, Taylor Foster 0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 0 0-0 0, Addi Spesard 1 2-3 4, Cameron Sloan 0 0-0 0, Ally Cobble 3 0-0 6, Bailee Whittaker 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 6-13 30.
Oakwood;20;17;22;6;—;65
Geo-RF;6;9;7;6;—;30
3-point field goals — Oakwood 1 (Tison); Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2 (Roberts 2). Total fouls — Oakwood 17, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
