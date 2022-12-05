BISMARCK — The Oakwood girls basketball team jumped out to a big lead and was able to hold on to a 41-22 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.
Addie Wright had 21 points for the Comets, along with nine points in a first quarter that saw them go up 15-4 and 23-10 at halftime, while Nikita Taylor had 11 points.
Beth McMahon and Draycee Nelson each had six for the Blue Devils, while Mikayla Cox added five points.
The Comets will play Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday, while the Blue Devils will play Covington on Tuesday.
At Bismarck
Oakwood 41, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22
Oakwood (41) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 1 0-0 3, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Nikita Taylor 4 3-7 11, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 2 0-0 4, Addie Wright 9 2-5 21, Cherokee Hanner 1 0-0 2, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Grace Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-12 41.
BHRA (22) — Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Borzarth 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 0-0 3, Beth McMahon 2 1-2 6, Ella Myers 1 0-0 2, Ava Acton 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 3 0-0 6, Ella Action 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 2-4 22.
Oakwood;15;8;8;10;—;41
BHRA;4;6;10;2 ;— ;22
3-point field goals — Oakwood 1 (Arrowsmith); BHRA 2 (Clapp, McMahon). Total fouls — Oakwood 4, BHRA 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.