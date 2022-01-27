WESTVILLE — The Oakwood girls basketball team beat out Westville 54-27 on Thursday.
Addie Wright had 16 points to lead the Comets, while Karsen Rupp and Ashlynn Pinnick each had 14 and Jaydah Arrowsmith added eight points.
Lydia Gondzur had 11 points for the Tigers, while Aubrie Jenkins had eight and Hadley Cox added six.
At Westville
Oakwood 54, Westville 27
Oakwood (54) — Karsen Rupp 7 0-0 14, Nikita Taylor 0 0-0 0, Jaydah Arrowsmith 4 0-2 8, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 7 1-2 16, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 7 0-0 14, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 1-4 54.
Westville (27) — Hadley Cox 2 1-2 6, Lydia Gondzur 5 0-4 11, Kelsie High 0 0-2 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-0 2, Savanna Tyler 0 0-1 0, Chloe Brant 0 0-0 0, Aubrie Jenkins 4 0-2 8. Totals: 12 1-11 27.
Oakwood;12;19;21;2;—;54
Westville;6;6;5;11;—;27
3-point field goals — Oakwood 1 (Wright); Westville 2 (Cox, Gondzur). Total fouls — Oakwood 13, Westville 4. Fouled out —None. Technical fouls — none.
