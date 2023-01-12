FITHIAN — After being honored for a career milestone, Oakwood's Addie Wright went to work on Thursday.
Wright scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the first half as the Comets beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-34 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday.
The senior was honored before the game after scoring her 1,000th point on Monday in a win against Milford, joining a group that includes her coach, Stephanie Marsh, and former teammate and current Murray State standout Katelyn Young. She signed a basketball that included the names of Marsh and Young.
"It was a long time coming. I was always dreaming about getting 1,000 points in my career," Wright said. "Covid messed things up my sophomore year, so to get that is huge. Coach talked to me before the game and said to put my name next to hers and it is cool to be there with her and Katelyn, who is doing so good in college right now."
"It's a great accomplishment for her especially with the Covid year," Marsh said. "She only got to play eight games that season, so for her to reach that in that amount of time is great."
Wright got things going with nine points in the first quarter as the Comets had a 14-9 lead, but the Buffaloes kept things close with aggressive play that would cause 25 turnovers during the game.
"We are aggressive, Kendall (Roberts) Bryleigh (Collom) and J'Lynn (Waltz) all do a great job and we can get some steals," Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach Brad Russell said. "Addie Spesard also had a knack for the ball and we have been aggressive and it leads to good things."
"Georgetown has been improving each year, so we knew they were going to be tough," Marsh said. "We got up by 10 in the third and we were able to maintain that and that was good because we had 25 turnovers. Jaydah (Arrowsmith) missed our last game and is just coming back and Bella (Bradford) is not at 100 percent, so we are still getting people back who were not healthy, but that's no excuse for the turnovers."
Sydney Spesard had 10 of her team-leading 14 points for the Buffaloes in the first half as Geo-RF was only down 27-22 at halftime.
"We did a good job getting the ball in the middle in the start of the night and then we went away from it," Russell said. "We seemed to stay in one side of the floor and that hurt us too. We did a good job moving the basketball but it comes down to hitting shots."
In the third quarter, the inside players for the Comets started to hit shots, including junior Nikita Taylor. With the Buffaloes focused on Wright, Taylor had eight of her 16 points in the third quarter as Oakwood got the lead up to 40-28 by the end of the quarter.
"That has been a common thing. A lot of teams are doubling up on Addie and that has opened a lot of opportunities for the other bigs to finish," Wright said. "Addie does a great job in finding the other big. Her, Nikita and Cherokee (Hanner) has gotten it figured out as the year has gone on and it is nice to see."
"I am more of a team player," Wright said. "One of the reasons I got recruited to Quincy was because of my passing and rebounding. I am not much of a scorer, but I will take advantage of the opportunity. I just want to win."
Bradford had five points, while Hanner had four and Kalie Tison added three.
Roberts had nine for the Buffaloes, while Collom had four and Addi Spesard added three.
"I don't like anything about Moral victories, but we came into the pit and we stayed strong," Russell said. "We made some mistakes, but we played well."
Both teams will start action at the Vermilion County Tournament on Friday. Oakwood will play Hoopeston Area at 6:30 p.m., while the Buffaloes will start the tournament at 5 p.m. against Westville.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm broke a long losing streak last season, but would like to break a long losing streak in the county tournament.
"We've talked about that. That is something that we need to take care of," Russell said. "We have to get that off the program's back and we are starting to compete. Luckily, Westville didn't get a night off too since everyone played and we haven't played a ton of back to back games except for a tournament early in the year. So we have some experience and we are going to go to sleep, drink water, and get ready for tomorrow."
"I am not a fan of that and I know it was because the tournament was moved," Marsh said. "But you lose a practice day and then we play on a holiday on Monday, so you don't get some practice days in-between. But we are not the only one in this boat, so it should be a equal playing field."
For Wright, the chance to play at Danville Area Community College's Mary Miller Gym is a welcome sight.
"Going into DACC is a big change and I am excited for it because it was cold at the (David S. Palmer) Arena, so it is awesome," Wright said. "Our schedule is pretty good and I think we can go on and get the championship if we can play like we can play. I haven't been to the championship since my freshman year and I was second. This year, I want to win.
At Fithian
Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34
Geo-RF (34) — Kendall Roberts 3 2-4 9, J'Lynn Waltz 1 0-0 2, Savana Cunningham 0 2-4 2, Peyton McComas 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-2 0, Sydney Spesard 7 0-0 14, Kaydence Kraus 0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 2 0-0 4, Addi Spesard 1 1-1 3, Milee Ellis 0 0-1 0, Hadlee Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-12 34.
Oakwood (47) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 0 2-4 2, Bella Bradford 2 1-2 5, Nikita Taylor 7 2-4 16, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 3, Addie Wright 8 1-2 17, Cherokee Hanner 2 0-0 4, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-12 47.
Geo-RF;9;13;6;6;—;34
Oakwood;14;13;13;7;— ;47
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 1 (Roberts); Oakwood 1 (Tison). Total fouls — Geo-RF 9, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
