CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team gave Westville a tough welcome to the season on Thursday with a 58-29 win.
Braxtyn Dunham had 14 points to lead the Falcons, while Callie Naylor and Tera Thompson each had 11, Olivia Pearman had eight and Braylee Brown and Lauren Ellis each added seven.
Lydia Gondzur had eight points to lead the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had seven, Hadley Jones and Aubrie Jenkins each had five points and Maddie Appl added four points.
The Tigers will play Oakwood at the Comet Classic on Saturday.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 58, Westville 29
Westville (29) — Lani Gondzur 0 0-0 0, Lydia Gondzur 3 2-6 8, Hadley Jones 2 0-0 5, Maddie Appl 2 0-2 4, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 3 1-2 7, Aubrie Jenkins 2 1-4 5. Totals: 12 4-12 29.
N. Vermillion (58) — Callie Naylor 5 0-0 11, Braxtyn Dunham 6 1-2 14, Lauren Ellis 2 3-4 7, Kayanna Smith 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 3 1-1 7, Tera Thompson 5 0-0 11, Selena Ziebart 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 5-7 58.
Westville;2;8;16;3;—;29
N. Vermillion;9;23;10;16;—;58
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Jones); North Vermillion 3 (Naylor, Dunham, Thompson). Total fouls — Westville 8, North Vermillion 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.