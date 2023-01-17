CLINTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team rolled to a 46-17 win over South Vermillion in Wabash River Conference play on Tuesday.
Callie Naylor had 16 points to lead the Falcons, while Braxtyn Dunham had eight points, Tera Thompson had six and Savannah Pollard and Cadence Dunham each had five.
The Falcons will face Covington on Thursday.
At Clinton, Ind.
North Vermillion 46, South Vermillion 17
N. Vermillion (46) — Cadence Dunham 2 1-2 5, Callie Naylor 7 -0 16, Braxtyn Dunham 3 1-2 8, Lauren Ellis 1 1-1 3, Kayanna Smith 0 0-0 0, Raena Campbell 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 2 1-2 5, Braylee Brown 0 3-6 3, Tera Thompson 2 0-3 6, Olivia Pearman 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 7-18 46.
S. Vermillion (17) — Mikaitlyn Rylaic 0 0-0 0, Matten Smith 0 0-0 0, Calee Coleman 1 0-0 3, Emily Vaughn 0 0-0 0, Mady Cain 0 0-0 0, Dakota Fonnel 3 3-4 9, Brooklyn Gossett 1 1-2 3, Chloe Richardson 0 0-0 0, Hope Richardson 0 0-0 0, Jessica Berry 1 0-4 2. Totals: 6 4-10 17.
N. Vermillion;22;10;3;11;—;46
S. Vermillion;3;3;4;7;— ;17
3-point field goals — N. Vermillion 5 (Thompson 2, Naylor 2, Braxtyn Dunham); S. Vermillion 1 (Coleman). Total fouls — N. Vermillion 7, S. Vermillion 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
