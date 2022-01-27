CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team found itself in a major battle in its home finale on Thursday.
The Falcons battled with West Vigo all game and came away with a 34-32 win.
Ava Martin led the Falcons with 10 points, while Callie Naylor had eight points and Braxtyn Dunham and Cami Pearman each had six points.
North Vermillion is 16-7 overall and will face North Newton on Saturday.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 34, West Vigo 32
West Vigo (32) — Lilly Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Laniceon Holman 1 0-0 3, Adelinn Harris 4 1-2 11, Kenzye Knopp 1 0-0 2, Avery Laseki 0 0-0 0, Maci Easton 4 0-0 8, Katelyn Fennell 3 2-2 8. Totals: 13 3-4 32.
North Vermillion (34) — Ava Martin 5 0-0 10, Megan Davis 1 0-0 2, Callie Naylor 3 0-2 8, Braxtyn Dunham 2 0-0 6, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Cami Pearman 2 2-2 6, Olivia Pearman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-4 34.
W. Vigo;11;5;7;9;—;32
N. Vermillion;20;21;19;12;—;34
3-point field goals — West Vigo 3 (Harris 2, Holman); North Vermillion 4 (Naylor 2, Dunham 2). Total fouls — West Vigo 6, North Vermillion 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
