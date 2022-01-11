CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team jumped out to a 18-7 halftime lead and went on to a 44-15 win over Attica on Tuesday.
Ava Martin had 14 points for the Falcons, while Cami Pearman had 12, Lauren Ellis had six and Braxtyn Dunham and Addi Burns each had four points.
CeCe Rice had eight points to lead the Red Ramblers.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 44, Attica 15
Attica (15) — Arlee Kerr 1 0-0 2, McKenna Massey 1 1-4 3, Aleah Cruz 1 0-0 2, Cece Rice 2 2-2 8, Kendyl Clevenger 0 0-0 0, Andree Britt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-6 15.
North Vermillion (44) — Ava Martin 5 4-4 14, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 1 0-0 2, Braxtyn Dunham 1 1-2 4, Lauren Ellis 2 2-2 6, Cami Pearman 5 1-2 12, Addi Burns 2 0-0 4, Lexi McLain 1 0-0 2, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-10 44.
Attica;5;2;8;0;—;15
N. Vermillion;7;11;15;11;—;44
3-point field goals — Attica 2 (Rice 2); North Vermillion 2 (Cami Pearman, Dunham). Total fouls — Attica 11, North Vermillion 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
