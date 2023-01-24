CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team lost 56-43 at home to Crawfordsville on Tuesday.
Braxtyn Dunham had 16 points for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor had 11 points, Savannah Pollard had six and Braylee Brown and Tera Thompson each added four points.
The Falcons will play West Vigo on Thursday.
At Cayuga, Ind.
Crawfordsville 56, North Vermillion 43
Crawfordsville (56) — Pierce 1 1-2 4, Widmer 1 0-2 2, Gardner 9 7-11 25, Cox 1 0-0 2, Hodges 1 0-0 2, Moore 0 0-0 0, Hedrick 1 2-3 5, Abriton 6 2-4 16. Totals: 20 12-22 56.
North Vermillion (43) — Callie Naylor 3 4-4 11, Braxtyn Dunham 5 4-4 16, Lauren Ellis 1 0-0 2, Raena Campbell 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 2 0-2 6, Braylee Brown 1 2-2 4, Tera Thompson 2 0-0 4, Olivia Pearman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-12 43.
Crawfordsville;13;16;14;13;—;56
N. Vermillion;4;13;7;19;— ;43
3-point field goals — Crawfordsville 4 (Abriton 2, Hedrick, Pierce); North Vermillion 5 (Pollard 2, Dunham 2, Naylor). Total fouls — Crawfordsville 11, North Vermillion 21. Fouled out — Dunham, Pearman. Technical fouls — none.
