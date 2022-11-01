CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team fought all night with North Putnam in Tuesday's season opener, but the Falcons lost 43-42.
Olivia Pearman led the Falcons with 19 points, while Braxtyn Dunham had 10 points, Tara Thompson had six and Braylee Brown added five.
The Falcons will try to regroup on Nov. 8 against Southmont.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Putnam 43, North Vermillion 42
N. Putnam (43) — Davies 1 0-0 2, Hoops 4 0-2 10, Haste 1 6-8 9, Osborn 2 0-1 4, Brewer 1 5-7 7, H. Daigle 0 1-2 1, Huffman 0 2-4 2, L. Daigle 2 4-6 8. Totals: 11 18-30 43.
N. Vermillion (42) — Callie Naylor 0 3-4 3, Braxtyn Dunham 3 3-4 10, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Tara Thompson 2 2-2 6, Olivia Pearman 6 6-8 19, Braylee Brown 1 3-4 5, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 17-20 42.
N. Putnam;5;12;14;12;—; 43
N. Vermillion;5;13;11;13 ;— ;42
3-point field goals — N. Putnam 3 (Hoops 2, Haste); N. Vermillion 1 (Dunham). Total fouls — N. Putnam 20, N. Vermillion 21. Fouled out — Ellis, Dunham. Technical fouls — none.
