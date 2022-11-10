MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team lost to Parke Heritage 36-26 on Thursday in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Tera Thompson led the Falcons with nine points, while Callie Naylor and Braxtyn Dunham each had five and Olivia Pearman added four points.
The Falcons will play South Vermillion on Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern in the consolation game, while Parke Heritage will play Riverton Parke at 7:30 p.m. for the title.
At Montezuma, Ind.
Parke Heritage 36, North Vermillion 26
Parke Heritage (36) — Simpson 4 2-6 11, Jenkins 1 2-3 4, O'Brien 0 0-0 0, Ramsay 3 0-2 6, Benjamin 7 0-2 15, Perkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-13 36.
North Vermillion (26) — Callie Naylor 2 0-2 5, Braxtyn Dunham 2 0-0 5, Lauren Ellis 0 1-2 1, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 1 0-0 2, Tera Thompson 4 0-1 9, Olivia Pearman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 1-5 26.
P. Heritage;10;6;6;14;—;36
N. Vermillion;9;11;4;2;— ;26
3-point field goals — Parke Heritage 2 (Simpson, Benjamin); North Vermillion 3 (Naylor, Dunham, Thompson). Total fouls — Parke Heritage 10, North Vermillion 17. Fouled out — Ellis. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.