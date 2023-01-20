COVINGTON, Ind. – When Covington hosted North Vermillion in girls’ basketball, it was a contest between two teams who have both had ups and downs all season.
The game on Thursday night was a replica of this year as both squads had periods of good play and periods where the other team was in control, as the visitors would go on to win 62-54.
Covington (8-13, 3-4 WRC) took an early 5-0 lead with a three-pointer from Emma Holycross and a lay-up from Kali Pettit who would go on to score a team-high 18 points.
North Vermillion (9-11, 2-5 WRC) came right back to tie and take the lead 7-5 on a pair of jumpers by Lauren Ellis and a trey from Callie Naylor who would make five on them on the night on the way to a game-high 21 points.
The teams then traded the lead throughout the a first quarter that ended 18-17 in favor of the visiting Falcons
In that period, Naylor added another three-pointer as did Tera Thompson while Covington was getting some of their points from Pettit on the inside and Holycross and Lilly Hacquet from the guard position.
The second quarter opened with Sydni Crain of the Trojans converting a three-point play and another lay-up, but the Falcons saw Thompson hit from beyond the arc and then get a lay-up from Braxtyn Dunham to go up 23-22..
Once again, the two teams traded the lead until it was 28-all with three minutes left in the half and then Covington went on a 9-2 run to close out the second quarter for a 37-30 score.
That was almost the high-water mark for the Trojans, as they would get to a nine-point lead only to fade in the latter part of the second half, while their foes would find their own well-played span to pick up the win.
After using Pettit inside to build a 41-32 lead 90 seconds in the third quarter, the Trojans stopped going inside according to head coach Travis Brown.
“Kali [Pettit] played great – she got us that nine-point lead,” he said, “but then we quit getting the ball to her.”
North Vermillion used a balanced attack to shrink their deficit as the third period continued.
Pearman, Ellis, Braylee Brown and Cadence Dunham all scored and Naylor and Dunham added treys to tie the contest at 45-45 with 2:34 left in the quarter.
A steal from Cadence Dunham led to a fast-break lay-up that gave the Falcons the lead and then Thompson added a pair of free throws to put the visitors up 49-45 going into the final eight minutes.
Covington returned to getting the ball to Pettit and she scored the next six Trojan points, but Naylor hit a trey and made a steal for a lay-up along with two free throws from Brown to lead 56-52 with 2:30 left in the game.
Covington was pressing to get the ball back, but in doing so had picked up several fouls, enough to put the Falcons in the double bonus and down the stretch, the visitors took advantage.
North Vermillion made six of their last eight free throws in the final minute – offset only by a Kirkpatrick free throw for the Trojans with 12 seconds left – to pick up a 62-54 win.
Falcon head coach Wade Statzer called it a “good win” and credited his team with being “fighters who battled back from being behind.”
He said his team did not change anything from when they struggled in the late second and early third quarter to when the rallied after that.
“We just did what we were supposed to do and didn’t quit,” he said.
Covington coach Travis Brown was frustrated by the play of his team, saying, “They didn’t listen. We got the ball to Kali [Pettit] to get the lead but not much after that.”
North Vermillion hosts North Central on Saturday while Covington is off until traveling to Southmont next Tuesday.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
