CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team took the lead early and never let go as the Falcons beat Fountain Central 51-25 on Thursday.
Cami Pearman had 21 points for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor had 12 points, Olivia Pearman had six points and Ava Martin added five.
Larissa Bowers had nine points for the Mustangs, while Braliey Hoagland had six points with five teams and seven rebounds and Hannah Prickett had five points.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 51, Fountain Central 25
Fountain Central (25) — Rylee Simko 1 0-0 2, Brailey Hoagland 22-6 6, Hannah Prickett 2 1-5 5, Audree Brown 1 1-3 3, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 3 0-0 9, Kendra Earlywine 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Spragg1 0-0 2, Kendall Eberly 0 0-0 0, Kacey Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-16 25.
North Vermillion (51) — Ava Martin 1 3-6 5, Megan Davis 1 0-0 2, Callie Naylor 3 3-4 12, Braxtyn Dunham 1 1-3 4, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Cami Pearman 8 4-6 21, Addi Burns 0 1-2 1, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 3 0-6 6, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-24 51.
F. Central;6;7;8;4;—;25
N. Vermillion;13;11;16;11 ;— ;51
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 1 (Bowers); North Vermillion 5 (Naylor 3, Dunham, Cami Pearman). Total fouls — Fountain Central 18, North Vermillion 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
