TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team lost to West Vigo 43-36 in Thursday's final regular season game.
Braxtyn Dunham had 10 points to lead the Falcons, while Olivia Pearman had nine and Lauren Ellis had eight points.
The Falcons will start sectional play on Tuesday against Fountain Central at Attica High School.
At Terre Haute, Ind.
West Vigo 43, North Vermillion 36
N. Vermillion (36) — Callie Naylor 0 0-0 0, Braxtyn Dunham 4 1-2 10, Lauren Ellis 3 2-3 8, Savannah Pollard 1 1-2 3, Braylee Brown 0 4-6 4, Tera Thompson 0 2-2 2, Olivia Pearman 4 1-2 9. Totals: 12 11-17 36.
West Vigo (43) — Mares 7 0-0 17, Knopp 4 0-0 9, Ramirez 0 -0 0, Stark 0 2-2 2, Laseck 0 0-0 0, Fennell 3 2-3 11, Stepp 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 4-5 43.
N. Vermillion;8;13;11;4;—;36
West Vigo;12;5;13;13;— ;43
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 1 (Dunham); West Vigo 7 (Mares 3, Fennell 3, Knopp). Total fouls — North Vermillion 12, West Vigo 15. Fouled out — Dunham. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.