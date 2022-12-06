CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team hosted Parke Heritage on Tuesday and lost 64-48.
Braxtyn Dunham had 17 points for the Falcons, who was down 30-20 at halftime, while Olivia Pearman had 11, Tera Thompson had eight and Callie Naylor, Lauren Ellis and Savannah Pollard each had four.
The Falcons will take on Fountain Central on Thursday.
At Cayuga, Ind.
Parke Heritage 64, North Vermillion 48
Parke Heritage (64) — Simpson 7 6-12 20, Jenkins 0 1-2 1, O'Brien 3 0-0 6, Ramsay 7 4-4 18, Perkins 4 4-6 15, Benjamin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 15-24 64.
North Vermillion (48) — Callie Naylor 2 0-0 4, Braxtyn Dunham 4 6-7 17, Lauren Ellis 0 4-4 4, Kera Dunham 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 2 0-0 4, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Tera Thompson 3 0-0 8, Olivia Pearman 3 5-7 11. Totals: 14 15-18 48.
P. Heritage;17;13;16;18;—;64
N. Vermillion;11;9;10;18;— ;48
3-point field goals — Parke Heritage 3 (Perkins 3); North Vermillion 5 (Braxtyn Dunham 3, Thompson 2). Total fouls — Parke Heritage 19, North Vermillion 21. Fouled out — O'Brien. Technical fouls — none.
