CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team lost a hard-fought 51-49 game to Riverton Parke in overtime on Thursday.
Callie Naylor had 14 points for the Falcons, while Braxtyn Dunham had 11, Olivia Pearman had seven and Cadence Dunham and Savannah Pollard each had five.
The Falcons will play Attica on Tuesday.
At Cayuga, Ind.
Riverton Parke 51, North Vermillion 49
Riverton Parke (51) — Mathas 6 3-7 17, Barnes 2 1-2 5, K. Nowicki 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0, Vanattie 1 0-1 2, Cash 3 0-0 8, Adams 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-0 0, Duille 5 7-10 17. Totals: 18 11-19 51
N. Vermillion (49) — Cadence Dunham 2 1-2 5, Callie Naylor 3 8-11 14, Braxtyn Dunham 3 2-2 11, Lauren Ellis 1 0-0 2, Kera Dunham 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 2 1-2 5, Braylee Brown 1 1-2 3, Tera Thompson 1 0-2 2, Olivia Pearman 3 1-2 7. Totals: 16 14-23 49.
Riverton Parke;12;7;12;11;9;—;51
N. Vermillion;6;14;8;14;7;— ;49
3-point field goals — Riverton Parke 4 (Mathas 2, Cash 2); North Vermillion 3 (Dunham 3). Total fouls — Riverton Parke 21, North Vermillion 15. Fouled out — Dunham. Technical fouls — none.
