CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team had a balanced effort on Tuesday as the Falcons beat Crawfordsville 51-33.
Braxtyn Dunham had 15 points for the Falcons, while Ava Martin had 14, Cami Pearman had 12 and Olivia Pearman added eight points.
The Falcons will play West Vigo on Thursday.
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
North Vermillion 51, Crawfordsville 33
North Vermillion (51) — Ava Martin 7 0-1 14, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 0 0-0 0, Braxtyn Dunham 6 0-0 15, Lauren Ellis 1 0-0 2, Cami Pearman 6 0-0 12, Addi Burns 0 0-0 0, Lexi McLain 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 3 2-7 8. Totals: 23 2-8 51.
Crawfordsville (33) — Reed 3 0-0 6, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Hutchens 2 0-0 5, Cox 0 0-0 0, Hodges 0 0-0 0, McCarty 0 3-6 3, Williamson 4 1-2 13, Abston 2 0-0 4, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Schlicher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-8 33.
N. Vermillion;12;15;13;11;—;51
Crawfordsville;7;14;10;2;—;33
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 3 (Dunham 3); Crawfordsville 5 (Williamson 4, Hutchens). Total fouls — North Vermillion 10, Crawfordsville 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
