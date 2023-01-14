DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Tournament started on Friday at a new venue and already made a little history.
The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team made a fresh start at Danville Area Community College’s Mary Miller Gym with their first win in the tournament in years.
The Buffaloes broke their losing streak in a big way with a 53-25 win over Westville in the first game of the girls tournament. Geo-RF took a 25-14 halftime lead and was able to build as they kept the Tigers under double-digits in each quarter.
Kendall Roberts had 15 points to lead Geo-RF, while Addi Spesard had 13, Bryleigh Collom had 10 points and J’Lynn Watts added six points.
Like all the teams that played on Friday, the Buffaloes played on Thursday in a 47-34 loss to Oakwood. After the game, Geo-RF coach Brad Russell said to finish the team’s rise from the past was a win in the tournament.
“We’ve talked about that. That is something that we need to take care of,” Russell said on Thursday. “We have to get that off the program’s back and we are starting to compete. Luckily, Westville didn’t get a night off too since everyone played and we haven’t played a ton of back to back games except for a tournament early in the year. So we have some experience and we are going to go to sleep, drink water, and get ready for tomorrow.”
Lydia Gondzur had 11 points to lead the Tigers, while Aubrie Jenkins had seven points and Lani Gondzur added four.
In Friday’s second game, the Comets lost to Hoopeston Area 39-32. The Cornjerkers had a 25-17 halftime lead and was able to hang on for the win.
Oakwood coach Stephanie Marsh said on Thursday that the turnaround could be a problem.
“I am not a fan of that and I know it was because the tournament was moved,” Marsh said. “But you lose a practice day and then we play on a holiday on Monday, so you don’t get some practice days in-between. But we are not the only one in this boat, so it should be a equal playing field.”
Claire Dixon had 11 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Bre Crose had 10 points, Brylie Cox had eight and Lacie Breymeyer had six points.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had 10 points to lead the Comets, while Addie Wright had seven points and Cherokee Hanner added six points.
Friday’s action ended with Armstrong-Potomac taking on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. The result of that game is on www.commercial-news.com
The Comets will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday, while Hoopeston Area will face Armstrong-Potomac and Salt Fork will start play against Westville.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm will next play Salt Fork on Wednesday.
The boys tournament will start today with Hoopeston Area taking on Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 3:45 p.m., while Oakwood will play Westville at 5:15 p.m. and Salt Fork will play Armstrong-Potomac at 6:45 p.m.
