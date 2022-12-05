WESTVILLE — With a 15-1 first quarter lead, the Hoopeston Area girls basketball team were able to take down Westville 50-37 on Monday.
Bre Crose had 19 points with eight points in the first quarter for the Cornjerkers, while Brylue Cox had 10, Claire Dixon and Layla Birch each had seven and Lacie Breymeyer each had six points.
Lydia Gondzur had 17 points for the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had 11 points.
Hoopeston Area will host Salt Fork on Thursday, while Westville will face Milford on Thursday.
At Westville
Hoopeston Area 50, Westville 37
Hoopeston Area (50) — Brylie Cox 5 0-0 10, Kaedyn Goodrum 0 0-0 0, Lacie Breymeyer 3 0-1 6, Claire Dixon 3 1-2 7, Layla Birch 3 0-0 7, Bre Crose 6 7-7 19, Addy Kelhofer 0 0-0 0, Klaire Pilcher 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 9-12 50.
Westville (37) — Lani Gondzur 1 1-2 3, Lydia Gondzur 8 1-5 17, Hadley Jones 1 0-0 2, Ariel Clarkston 3 5-7 11, Aubrie Jenkins 2 0-2 4, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-18 37.
Hoopeston;15;6;13;16;—;50
Westville;1;10;7;19;— ;37
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 1 (Birch). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 17, Westville 13. Fouled out — Birch, Pilcher. Technical fouls — none.
